Four drug-peddlers held in Jammu division

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:25 IST
Four suspected drug-peddlers were arrested Saturday following recovery of narcotic substances from their possession at separate places in Rajouri, Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu division, police said.

Mukhtar Ahmad and Mohammad Kabir Anjum were arrested along with 800 grams of heroin during checking near Tandwal in Rajouri, a police official said. He said Karnail Singh was arrested with 58 grams of Charas in Udhampur town, while another suspect Tej Ali was nabbed from Hiranagar area of Kathua and 5.18 grams of heroin was seized from him.

All the four arrested persons were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

