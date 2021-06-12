Left Menu

PTI | Houston | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:25 IST
13 injured in shooting in Texas: Police
  • Country:
  • United States

At least 13 people were wounded, with two of them critical, in a shooting in the busy entertainment district in downtown Austin of Texas on Saturday, police said.

The first call of shots fired came in at around 1:24 am and immediately the street was barricaded to keep out crowds and vehicle traffic at the time of the shooting.

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren't able to get a detailed description of the shooter.

While the injured have been taken to hospital, Governor Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety is working with Austin police to investigate.

''I'm happy to report no one has died,'' interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters near the scene of the incident in the area of 400 E. 6th Street — a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

''Our officers responded very quickly,'' the interim chief added. He said they were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets, applications of chest seals.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Chacon said the motive for the shooting was ''unclear,'' adding that officers were reviewing video footage of the area.

The shooter, or shooters, were not immediately apprehended.

Chacon said at this time it appears to be an isolated incident.

The aggravated assault and homicide police units as well as a gang unit were investigating the incident, while the FBI's terrorism task force had been notified and was also on the scene, Chacon told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

