Goa: Woman held for kidnapping baby from GMCH

The Goa Police on Saturday arrested a woman from Saleli village in Sattari taluka for allegedly kidnapping a one-month-old child from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here.

The accused, Vishranti Gawas, had allegedly lifted the child after tricking its mother recently, an official said. He said Gawas had travelled from the GMCH to Mapusa town in a private bus from where she hitched a lift for another 20 km. She later boarded another bus to reach Saleli, which is almost 50 km away from the GMCH. “The accused has been taken into custody and the infant has been handed over to his mother,” he said. The motive behind the kidnapping is under investigation.

