Left Menu

Nagpur: Two killed after truck hits motorcycle

According to police, the accident occurred on Friday afternoon when the three were heading towards Parsodi village on motorcycle. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and probe is on, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:23 IST
Nagpur: Two killed after truck hits motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed while a nine-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries when the motorcycle which they were riding was hit by a mini-truck on Katol Road here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Satnamsingh Andhrele (50) and his sister-in-law Munni Kaur Andhrele (45), both residents of Wardha district. Sulidarsingh, the son of Satnamsingh's brother, was seriously injured in the accident. According to police, the accident occurred on Friday afternoon when the three were heading towards Parsodi village on motorcycle. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and probe is on, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021