Nagpur: Two killed after truck hits motorcycle

Two persons were killed while a nine-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries when the motorcycle which they were riding was hit by a mini-truck on Katol Road here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Satnamsingh Andhrele (50) and his sister-in-law Munni Kaur Andhrele (45), both residents of Wardha district. Sulidarsingh, the son of Satnamsingh's brother, was seriously injured in the accident. According to police, the accident occurred on Friday afternoon when the three were heading towards Parsodi village on motorcycle. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and probe is on, an official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)