Left Menu

Maha: FIR against doctor, two others for cheating man by promising MBBS admission for his daughter

A case was registered against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.The main accused, who is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, had allegedly promised the complainant to get his daughter admitted for MBBS course and took Rs 11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:32 IST
Maha: FIR against doctor, two others for cheating man by promising MBBS admission for his daughter
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

''The main accused, who is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, had allegedly promised the complainant to get his daughter admitted for MBBS course and took Rs 11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021. As the accused failed to provide admission, the victim realised that he was cheated and approached the police. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,'' he added.

No arrest is made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021