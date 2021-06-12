Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district gears up for possible third wave of Covid-19

Administration of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district administration is gearing up to confront the challenge of a likely third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with speeding up the vaccination program, the administration is charting out plans for improving medical infrastructure.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district gears up for possible third wave of Covid-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Administration of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district administration is gearing up to confront the challenge of a likely third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with speeding up the vaccination program, the administration is charting out plans for improving medical infrastructure. J Nivas, Collector of Krishna district said, "The district administration is on alert to face the possible third wave, keeping the second wave experiences in mind. The process of vaccination is being fastened as the predictions suggest that the effect of the third wave would be higher on pediatrics and oxygen cases".

Nivas anticipates that the impact of the third wave will be lesser in the district since the process of vaccination is in full swing. Nivas has been recently transferred to the district and has inspected the Covid hospital at Gannavaram.

He monitored the medical services being provided to the patients through CCTV cameras and assured the hospital authorities for allocation of nursing staff, medical staff, and other infrastructure required for the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021