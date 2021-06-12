Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district gears up for possible third wave of Covid-19

Administration of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district administration is gearing up to confront the challenge of a likely third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with speeding up the vaccination program, the administration is charting out plans for improving medical infrastructure. J Nivas, Collector of Krishna district said, "The district administration is on alert to face the possible third wave, keeping the second wave experiences in mind. The process of vaccination is being fastened as the predictions suggest that the effect of the third wave would be higher on pediatrics and oxygen cases".

Nivas anticipates that the impact of the third wave will be lesser in the district since the process of vaccination is in full swing. Nivas has been recently transferred to the district and has inspected the Covid hospital at Gannavaram.

He monitored the medical services being provided to the patients through CCTV cameras and assured the hospital authorities for allocation of nursing staff, medical staff, and other infrastructure required for the hospital. (ANI)

