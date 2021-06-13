Left Menu

Elderly couple killed in Ghaziabad for resisting robbery bid

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man and his wife were strangled to death when they resisted a robbery attempt, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Balram Nagar colony here on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Dhaka, 70, and his wife Santosh, 63.

SP (rural) Iraj Raja said Dhaka's elder son Ravi found him lying unconscious on his bed, following which he rushed to the first floor where Santosh was lying dead.

Ravi found that cupboards were wide open and ornaments were missing.

His neighbours informed police who reached the spot with forensic experts and the dog squad.

According to the police, the two were killed when they resisted the robbery bid.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, the SP said.

A case was registered against unidentified men under relevant sections of the IPC and all angles were being probed, he said.

Additional Director General of Police of Meerut range Rajiv Sabarwal also visited the spot on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

