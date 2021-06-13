Left Menu

North Macedonia: Police find 82 migrants hidden in vehicles

The officers arrested the vans 44-year-old Macedonian driver.A social worker was interviewing the nine minors from the group to determine whether they were travelling alone or with parents or guardians, according to a police statement.All migrants have been transferred to shelter center in southern border town of Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece, where they are believed to have entered North Macedonia from, police said.Despite border closures and restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, people-smuggling gangs have remained active in the Balkans.North Macedonia is a transit route for migrants heading north from Greece to wealthier European nations.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:09 IST
North Macedonia: Police find 82 migrants hidden in vehicles
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

Police in North Macedonia say officers discovered 82 migrants hidden in vehicles in two separate operations Friday.

Police said a joint team of border officers from North Macedonia and Slovenia found 62 people hidden in a truck on the main north-south highway near the border with Greece and arrested two Serbian nationals, ages 33 and 37. The majority of passengers, 46, were from Pakistan, 13 were from Eritrea and three were from Mali. Earlier Saturday, police had announced that officers doing a routine vehicle check found a group of 20 people from Bangladesh in a van on a major highway near North Macedonia's border with Serbia. The officers arrested the van's 44-year-old Macedonian driver.

A social worker was interviewing the nine minors from the group to determine whether they were travelling alone or with parents or guardians, according to a police statement.

All migrants have been transferred to shelter center in southern border town of Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece, where they are believed to have entered North Macedonia from, police said.

Despite border closures and restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, people-smuggling gangs have remained active in the Balkans.

North Macedonia is a transit route for migrants heading north from Greece to wealthier European nations. Hundreds of thousands have traveled through the country over the last eight years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021