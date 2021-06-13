Canada's Trudeau called for concerted G7 approach to China - source

Left Menu

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:41 IST
"Trudeau's message today was that we really need to work to build a consensus on a unified approach to the challenges that China presents all of us," the source said. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussions of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said. G7 leaders - who together control about $40 trillion in economic clout - reached broad alignment on building a concerted approach to China, the source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

"Trudeau's message today was that we really need to work to build a consensus on a unified approach to the challenges that China presents all of us," the source said. "We have to show solidarity as a group and show acts as a group as well." "There is a general alignment" at the G7 on China, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

