Many people trapped under debris in China after gas pipe explodes

A number of people were trapped under debris after a gas pipe exploded in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, on Sunday morning, damaging several houses, according to the official media.

The explosion happened at around 6.30 am in a local community in Zhangwan District. Images and video footage circulating on social media platform Weibo showed houses were flattened and massive debris was collected, state-run CGTN-TV reported. A market in the district was hard hit, according to reports.

