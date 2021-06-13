Left Menu

Many people trapped under debris in China after gas pipe explodes

A number of people were trapped under debris after a gas pipe exploded in Shiyan City, central Chinas Hubei Province, on Sunday morning, damaging several houses, according to the official media.The explosion happened at around 6.30 am in a local community in Zhangwan District.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2021 09:21 IST
A number of people were trapped under debris after a gas pipe exploded in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, on Sunday morning, damaging several houses, according to the official media.

The explosion happened at around 6.30 am in a local community in Zhangwan District. Images and video footage circulating on social media platform Weibo showed houses were flattened and massive debris was collected, state-run CGTN-TV reported. A market in the district was hard hit, according to reports.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

