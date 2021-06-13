Maha: Man held for raping tribal woman in Palghar

A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in her hut in a hamlet in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday, adding the accused villager was arrested from Jawhar taluka. The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 8 and 10 when the woman was sleeping in her hut with her child, an officer said. The victim's husband was away for labour work when the incident occurred, he said, adding the accused had threatened the woman of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. The woman lodged an FIR with the help of an NGO, following which the accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and criminal intimidation.

