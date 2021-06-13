Left Menu

Elderly woman found murdered at Delhi house

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 11:18 IST
A 65-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit and burns to the left leg in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Sunday.

The woman, Rajwari, was a resident of Kamalpur, Burari, they said.

According to police, Parmod (38), who runs a dhaba, reported that he and his wife had gone to Khajuri on Saturday.

When they returned to their house around 10 pm, they found that his mother Rajwari had throat slit and burn injuries to her left leg, a senior police officer said.

The entry into the house was friendly and it appears that the accused were known to the Rajwari, police said.

The body was shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, they said.

A case of murder has been registered and three teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police are looking into all aspects, including the theft angle, the officer said.

CCTV footages are being checked to ascertain the identities of the accused, police said.

