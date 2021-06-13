Human rights being ensured at freedom fighter Laxman Naik's birthplace: Koraput administration informs NHRC

Odisha's Koraput district administration on Sunday informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that appropriate action has been taken to ensure the basic human rights to the people of the neglected freedom fighter Laxman Naik's birthplace Tentuligumma in Koraput. Naik was killed by the British during the freedom struggle.

The Collector replied in detail about the developmental works in the area, after the NHRC warned the Chief Secretary of coercive action. The District Authorities filed the report before the NHRC came in response to an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a petition filed by noted rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy.

Located at a distance of 120 km from Koraput and 70 km from Malkangiri town, the village is nearly 40 km away from the block headquarters of Boipariguda. The nearest health centre on which people are dependent is 25 kilometres away at Mathili, Tripathy contended. "The condition of the village that ambulance never reaches in case of emergencies. Pregnant women are forced to suffer or give birth without medical assistance. Children are deprived of education while senior citizens live in penury. The condition of persons with disability is unbearable," Tripathy pointed out.

Though he was a freedom fighter, his native place Tentuligumma lacks basic amenities like all-weather roads, safe drinking water, healthcare and education, he said. The State Authorities filed a report stating that action is under process for the development of the area.

In response to the direction of the Commission, Tripathy in his rejoinder narrated the prolonged ordeal of the local villagers and requested the NHRC to direct the state to ensure all whether road for the natives of Tentuligumma residents and a bridge over the Kolab river at the earliest with a safe and secure atmosphere for the locals. Tripathy has also submitted that there is no road at all from Dandabadi to Tentuligumma. Tripathy who has drawn the attention of the Commission for bridges over Sileru and Saberi rivers in the nearby area said Government is busy in making promises not to fulfill it.

Pursuant to the direction of the Commission, DM and Collector, Koraput, Odisha, has submitted a report on March 18, 2021, along with input from Executive Engineer (R & B) Division. It stated that the length from Dandabadi to Tentuligumma is ten Km. Out of which the portion of road from Dandabadi to Dumripadar measuring 7 km has been taken over by the Work Department.

The Bridge on the Sabari river after 6.3 km from Dandabadi has been taken over by the Rural Development Department and now the work is in progress. A high-level bridge of 276 meters approximately and approached road 500 over the Sabari river at 5th kilometre on Podapadar-Tentuligumma PMGSY Road under Biju Setu Yojana is under construction by Rural Works Division, Koraput. The remaining unconnected road coming under the Reserve Forest and Ghat area is not included in the said Bridge approach which is under progress by Rural Works Division, Koraput, the NHRC has been informed.

The Government inaction, apathy and failure has been continuing in the K-B-K (Undivided Kalahandi, Bolangir and Koraput) region, as till today even after seventy-three years of Indian independence, said Tripathy. (ANI)

