Left Menu

Police begins probe into Delhi's Lajpat Nagar fire incident

Delhi Police on Sunday began probe into the massive fire that broke out in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar central market area on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 11:59 IST
Police begins probe into Delhi's Lajpat Nagar fire incident
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Sunday began probe into the massive fire that broke out in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar central market area on Saturday. Officials of Crime and Forensic teams will inspect the site and a case under IPC Sec 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) has been registered and investigation is underway.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received a fire call. Over 100 firefighters worked to douse the flames," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg told ANI.

Delhi Fire Services informed that no casualties have been reported in the massive fire at showrooms of Lajpat Nagar's Central Market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021