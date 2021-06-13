Police begins probe into Delhi's Lajpat Nagar fire incident
Delhi Police on Sunday began probe into the massive fire that broke out in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar central market area on Saturday.
Delhi Police on Sunday began probe into the massive fire that broke out in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar central market area on Saturday. Officials of Crime and Forensic teams will inspect the site and a case under IPC Sec 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) has been registered and investigation is underway.
According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received a fire call. Over 100 firefighters worked to douse the flames," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg told ANI.
Delhi Fire Services informed that no casualties have been reported in the massive fire at showrooms of Lajpat Nagar's Central Market. (ANI)
