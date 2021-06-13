Mumbai Police officer files rape case against man

Left Menu

A woman police officer in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against a man claiming to be a banking professional for allegedly raping her under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday. Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the Powai police on Friday, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman police officer in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against a man claiming to be a banking professional for allegedly raping her under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday. In the FIR filed with the Powai police in the city on Friday, the victim, an Assistant Police Inspector (API), also named two more persons for threatening and blackmailing her in connection with the crime. ''The main accused hails from Aurangabad and claims to be a banking professional. He came in contact with the woman police officer through a social networking site and eventually they entered into a relationship. The accused allegedly captured his intimate videos with the victim and later started harassing and blackmailing her,'' the official said quoting the FIR.

The accused and his two colleagues kept blackmailing the victim by threatening to release her videos on social media, he said. Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the Powai police on Friday, he said. A case of rape and cheating was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but police are yet to make an arrest. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

