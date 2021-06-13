Left Menu

Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50 pc capacity; malls, markets to open daily, says Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:46 IST
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Under the phased unlock process, reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

However, certain activities and services like schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, political, social, cultural, religious and festival gatherings, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, and public parks and gardens will remain closed, he said.

The religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

The markets, malls and market complexes allowed to reopen on odd-even basis will now open every day from 8 am to 10 pm, he said.

Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has significantly improved and the number of cases have also declined. He, however, warned if cases increased restrictions will have to be reimposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

