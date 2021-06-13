Left Menu

MP: Man kills shopkeeper for refusal to replace mobile phone; held

A 52-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly killed by a 19-year-old history-sheeter after the former refused to replace his mobile phone in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa, police said on Sunday. The accused Kausar Shah had purchased a mobile phone from the victim Gulab Punjabis shop for Rs 1,000.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 13-06-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 13:40 IST
MP: Man kills shopkeeper for refusal to replace mobile phone; held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly killed by a 19-year-old history-sheeter after the former refused to replace his mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, police said on Sunday. ''The accused Kausar Shah had purchased a mobile phone from the victim Gulab Punjabi's shop for Rs 1,000. On Saturday, Shah and his friends reached the shop demanding that the mobile phone be exchanged as it was faulty. As Punjabi refused to oblige, an argument broke out between the two.

In a fit of rage, Shah allegedly slashed the neck of Punjabi with a cutter kept in the shop,'' Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told reporters. He said the accused is a listed criminal at the Kotwali police station in Khandwa. The SP said the shopkeeper was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. ''The police had obtained CCTV footage in which the accused is seen fleeing the spot. He was arrested on Saturday night,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021