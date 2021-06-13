Left Menu

Minor girl found dead in UP; rape suspected

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:15 IST
An 11-year-old girl was found dead in the district with police on Sunday suspecting that she was raped before being murdered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajawan said that the girl, a student of class 6, had on Saturday around 8.00 am gone to the family's fields on a cycle to look after crops. In the evening, her cycle and clothes were found around 800 meters from her house, he said.

Police suspect that she was killed with a sharp-edged weapon after being raped. Late on Saturday night, police took six persons in custody in this connection and are interrogating them.

Family members of the girl said that she used to go to the fields to look after the crops as her father is no more.

The farm from where her body was recovered was filled with water, as a result, her clothes were smeared with mud, and there was a head injury.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal suspected that some acquaintance might have committed the crime and in order to hide her identity, she must have been killed after being raped. A case has been registered in this regard, he said, adding that further action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report.

