Left Menu

Sanjay Yadav sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad HC

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:24 IST
Sanjay Yadav sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sanjay Yadav took oath as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Yadav at the Gandhi Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Yadav would, however, demit the office on June 25 this year when he turns 62. Chief Justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta, family members of the Chief Justice, senior judges of the High Court, Registrar and other senior officials were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Yadav, acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the court on June 10, the Union Law Ministry had said.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Born on June 26, 1959, Justice Yadav had enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1986. He practiced on civil, revenue, and constitutional sides in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur.

He also served as the deputy advocate general of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Yadav was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on March 2, 2007, and a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021