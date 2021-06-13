Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Cong leader Indira Hridayesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Congress leader Indira Hridayesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. "Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti: PM Narendra Modi," a tweet from the handle of the Prime Minister's office read.

Hridayesh, who was a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly, passed away at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. According to the state party in charge, Devender Yadav, she died of suffering a heart attack.

She was elected from the Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election. Hridayesh served as a minister of Finance in Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in the Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat. (ANI)

