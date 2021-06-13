PM Modi condoles demise of Cong leader Indira Hridayesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. "Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti: PM Narendra Modi," a tweet from the handle of the Prime Minister's office read.

Hridayesh, who was a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly, passed away at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. According to the state party in charge, Devender Yadav, she died of suffering a heart attack.

She was elected from the Haldwani constituency in the 2012 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election. Hridayesh served as a minister of Finance in Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2017, Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education, and Planning in the Government of Uttarakhand under Harish Rawat. (ANI)

