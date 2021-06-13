Left Menu

Mother, stepfather held for assaulting toddler

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:32 IST
Kannur, June 13 (PTI): A toddler's mother and stepfather were on Sunday taken into custody for assaulting and injuring the child, police said.

''The child is injured and we have shifted her to the medical college here. We have taken into custody the mother and stepfather,'' the police told PTI.

A case has been registered under various sections of theJuvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the one-and-a-half-year-old girl's maternal grandmother, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

