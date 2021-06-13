Jordan ex-royal court chief faces trial over alleged monarchy plot

Jordan's military court will start the trial next week of a former royal court chief and a minor royal on charges of agitating to destabilise the monarchy, state media said on Sunday.

Prosecutors last week referred to court the case of Bassem Awadallah, an ex-royal court chief and finance minister who played a big role in the drive to liberalize the economy, and Sherif Hassan Zaid, a distant relative of the king.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)