Agra's 'kaanji bade wale baba', whose video went viral during lockdown 2020, dies of cancer

Agra's 'kaanji bade wale baba', who received sympathy and assurance of help after a video showing his financial troubles during the lockdown went viral, has died in penury battling cancer.

The 90-year-old Narayan Singh had been running his 'kaanji bada', a dish made up of 'moong dal' and served with mustard chutney, stall in the Kamla Nagar locality in Agra for 40 years.

Advertisement

His son Pinky said his father had been very ill with cancer for the past four months and died Saturday during treatment at a private hospital.

Singh became famous on social media after a food blogger shared his video in October appealing to locals to visit his stall to raise his income which dried up due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The clip went viral as it came just days after a major outpouring of support for another elderly couple who ran 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi after their video surfaced online. Singh received support from locals, netizens, prominent city residents, politicians and government officials. Pinky, who works as a painter, said his father was forced to shut his stall for the past four months as his health conditions deteriorated. ''He was struggling with cancer for the past six months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He died on Saturday. Now, only I and my sister-in-law Babli (40) are left in the family,'' he told PTI. He said his family spent their entire savings as well Rs 18,000 they received after the video went viral for his treatment. ''We do not have an Ayushman Health card so we had to bear the expenses of the treatment, We also have to borrow money from our relatives to run the family and for the treatment of my father,'' he said. ''When my father became popular on social media, several people including local leaders, officials, dignitaries visited the stall and assured financial help. But, nobody turned up after that,'' he rued.

Babli said, ''Agra mayor Naveen Jain visited the stall and promised to provide a stall to us, but nothing was given. Other officials came too, but no help was provided.'' She said they are facing difficult times now and need help. ''We are struggling financially after the pandemic. We appeal to officials and local leaders to help us in our time of need. Help us to run the stall.'' She said she will now run the stall in his name. ''I used to prepare the 'kaanji bade' for the customers.'' When contacted, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said, ''On the request of the family, the street light where he used to run his cart was repaired. But, now we will provide the family with a stall at a new place, so that they can continue their business.'' PTI COR TIR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)