'Vidhik Seva Kendra' inaugurated in Kargil

Chief Justice of the common High Court of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Justice Pankaj Mithal on Sunday inaugurated a ‘Vidhik Seva Kendra’ at the district court complex here, fulfilling the long pending demand of the local residents, an official said.

The centre has been established to facilitate litigants of Kargil to file petitions through online mode in the high court at the district court in Kargil, the official said.

He said there has been a long pending demand of the local population to create infrastructure for filing of cases pertaining to the local areas of Lehand Kargil in Ladakh. The centre would provide a forum for filing of cases in the High Court at local level, he added. The services introduced through 'Vidhik Seva Kendra' (e-filing) would give timely relief to lawyers and other people for filing of their cases by e-mode while at their respective places without approaching the court physically and will also prove to be an additional and effective benefit made available to the public at large in strengthening the object of access to justice and timely dispensation of justice, the official said.

He said the chief justice declared the service open for litigants and other stakeholders to ensure filing of cases in the common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to ensure delivery of legal services at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, the chief justice also inspected the court complex in Kargil and took stock of the functioning of the courts and infrastructure.

He also held a meeting with the judicial officers, and members of the district bar association, Kargil. The bar members presented a memorandum of demands to Mithal highlighting issues like extension of present court complex to remove space constraints, creation of consumer forum in the district, functionalising of district jail at Kargil and e-filing of cases with CAT. Mithal directed the district administration Kargil to coordinate with the district judiciary to address the local problems being faced by judicial officers and members of the bar association, the official said.

