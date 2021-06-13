Navi Mumbai: 3 held from UP for robbery

Three persons were held from Badhoi in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a robbery in Khandeshwar in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Trimbak Dahahande was robbed of four tolas of gold as well as cash on May 20, and a case was registered with Khandeshwar police , Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin C Patil said.

''Our probe found that the accused had escaped to Uttar Pradesh. We sent a team to that state and arrested the three from Chouri in Badhoi a couple of days ago. We have recovered items worth Rs 2.57 lakh from them,'' the DCP said.

