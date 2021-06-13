Karnataka to conduct COVID-19 test of returning migrants
Migrant labourers returning to Karnataka after the COVID-19 lockdown will be tested before entering the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday.
Migrant labourers returning to Karnataka after the COVID-19 lockdown will be tested before entering the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday. During a visit to Hassan and Shivamogga districts where they reviewed developmental works, he informed that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda would lay the foundation stone for the Hassan Airport soon.
"I will instruct the health department to conduct COVID-19 tests on people/migrant labourers who will return to the state after unlock," he told reporters here. Regarding private school fees, Yediyurappa said that the issue would be discussed with the education minister and associations of private schools separately.
"We will try to address all the grievances," he said. At present, there are currently 1,91,817 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. As many as 25,32,719 recoveries and 32,788 deaths have been reported. (ANI)
