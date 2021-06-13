Germany to increase climate funding for developing countries

Germany will seek to increase its climate funding for poorer countries to 6 billion euros ($7.26 billion) a year by 2025 at the latest, up from 4 billion euros paid in 2020, a government spokesman said on Sunday during the Group of Seven meetings.

"Germany will continue to contribute its fair share," he said after Chancellor Merkel emphasized the importance of responding to global challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and infrastructure aid.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)