Left Menu

Germany to increase climate funding for developing countries

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:45 IST
Germany to increase climate funding for developing countries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will seek to increase its climate funding for poorer countries to 6 billion euros ($7.26 billion) a year by 2025 at the latest, up from 4 billion euros paid in 2020, a government spokesman said on Sunday during the Group of Seven meetings.

"Germany will continue to contribute its fair share," he said after Chancellor Merkel emphasized the importance of responding to global challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and infrastructure aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021