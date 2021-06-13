Left Menu

Out on bail, history-sheeter held for chain-snatching

A history-sheeter who was released on bail in April to reduce crowding in jails amid the COVID-19 outbreak has been arrested for allegedly being involved in several chain-snatching cases, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.A team of the Panvel crime unit zeroed in on Fazal Ayub Quereshi 25 and recovered items worth Rs 5 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin C Patil said.He was held from Kalyan.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter who was released on bail in April to reduce crowding in jails amid the COVID-19 outbreak has been arrested for allegedly being involved in several chain-snatching cases, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.

A team of the Panvel crime unit zeroed in on Fazal Ayub Quereshi (25) and recovered items worth Rs 5 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin C Patil said.

''He was held from Kalyan. With his arrest, we have solved 12 chain-snatching cases. He has 22 cases against his name in all. He was released from Aadharwadi Jail in April this year as part of a drive to bring down crowds in prison due to the coronavirus pandemic. He committed several crimes while out on bail,'' the DCP said.

