Mumbai: Concrete floor caves in, car sinks into water, video goes viral

A video of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai following the caving in of the concrete floor on which it was parked went viral on social media on Sunday. A team from the local police as well traffic police reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:00 IST
A video of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai following the caving in of the concrete floor on which it was parked went viral on social media on Sunday. The incident took place in a residential society on Cama Lane in Ghatkopar West on Sunday morning, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

''The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A team from the local police as well traffic police reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

