Eastern Army Commander visits EAC headquarters at Shillong

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:19 IST
Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday visited the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters at Shillong in Meghalaya and discussed defence preparedness with EAC's AOC-in-C Air Marshal Amit Dev, a Defence official said here.

This was the Eastern Army Commander's first visit to the EAC headquarters since assuming charge on June 1.

''Joint operations and jointmanship were the main focus of discussions,'' the official said about the deliberations between the two commanders, who trained together at the National Defence Academy and graduated from the same batch in December, 1981.

Lt Gen Pande was briefed on the details of operations by the Indian Air Force in support of the Indian Army in the Eastern Sector, he said.

''Decisions were taken on the conduct of realistic joint training exercises on a regular basis to draw out lessons for actual operations,'' the official added.

