Maha: Builder booked for ceiling collapse that killed five in Ulhasnagar

Nearly a month after the ceiling collapse incident in a building at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district claimed five lives, police have registered a case of culpable homicide against its builder, an official said. The FIR against the builder, Manoj Sevakram Lahori, was registered at Ulhasnagar police station on Saturday based on the inquiry report and the complaint lodged against him by civic officials. However, the accused has not been arrested so far, he said. In the incident that had occurred on May 15, the drawing room ceilings of five flats located below one another in the ground-plus-five-storey building, had collapsed, killing five persons.

The complaint against Lahori says that he had constructed the building in 1994-96 without permission and used inferior and substandard quality material, police said. He has been booked under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and others, as well as the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

