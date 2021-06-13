Left Menu

Maha: Builder booked for ceiling collapse that killed five in Ulhasnagar

Nearly a month after the ceiling collapse incident in a building at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtras Thane district claimed five lives, police have registered a case of culpable homicide against its builder, an official said. The FIR against the builder, Manoj Sevakram Lahori, was registered at Ulhasnagar police station on Saturday based on the inquiry report and the complaint lodged against him by civic officials.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:20 IST
Maha: Builder booked for ceiling collapse that killed five in Ulhasnagar
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly a month after the ceiling collapse incident in a building at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district claimed five lives, police have registered a case of culpable homicide against its builder, an official said. The FIR against the builder, Manoj Sevakram Lahori, was registered at Ulhasnagar police station on Saturday based on the inquiry report and the complaint lodged against him by civic officials. However, the accused has not been arrested so far, he said. In the incident that had occurred on May 15, the drawing room ceilings of five flats located below one another in the ground-plus-five-storey building, had collapsed, killing five persons.

The complaint against Lahori says that he had constructed the building in 1994-96 without permission and used inferior and substandard quality material, police said. He has been booked under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and others, as well as the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021