Mumbai: Illegal lottery racket busted, 7 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:00 IST
Seven people were arrested after an illegal online lottery racket was busted in Mumbai's Kurla area, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, a Social Service Branch team of Mumbai police raided a shop on Barve Road in Kurla West after decoy-based confirmation was obtained that the owner was operating two illegal lottery systems, an official said.

''In these lottery systems, winners are declared in 15 minutes and no tax is paid to state or Central authorities. All seven have been handed over to Nehru Nagar police, which registered a case under IPC, Lottery Regulation Act and Gambling Act provisions,'' he added.

