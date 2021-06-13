Left Menu

Karnataka CID busts money laundering case involving 'Power Bank' app

The Cybercrime Division of the CID Karnataka on Sunday urged people who invested in an app called 'Power Bank' to come forward with details after it busted a money laundering case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:05 IST
Karnataka CID busts money laundering case involving 'Power Bank' app
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cybercrime Division of the CID Karnataka on Sunday urged people who invested in an app called 'Power Bank' to come forward with details after it busted a money laundering case. In a series of tweets, the Cybercrime Division, CID Karnataka informed that a major hawala and money laundering case in the name of the Power Bank app involving Rs 290 crores.

"Cybercrime Division, CID Karnataka busted a Major Hawala and Money Laundering case in the name of Power Bank APP involving 290 Crores INR. Cybercrime Division CID urges whoever invested in Power Bank APP in Karnataka to approach us with all details," it tweeted. It further warned that the scam may still be live in different names and urged citizens to be cautious about such fraud mobile applications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021