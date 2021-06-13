Left Menu

Didn't intend to cast aspersion on HC advocates: SCBA prez on 'SC lawyers more meritorious' remark

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA president Vikas Singh Sunday issued a clarification on his statement that lawyers practising at the Supreme Court are more meritorious, saying his limited purpose was to press for their elevation as high court judges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:11 IST
Didn't intend to cast aspersion on HC advocates: SCBA prez on 'SC lawyers more meritorious' remark
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh Sunday issued a clarification on his statement that lawyers practising at the Supreme Court are ''more meritorious'', saying his limited purpose was to press for their elevation as high court judges. The senior advocate said that in his letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, he had raised the long-pending demand of apex court lawyers.

''Reference to the SC lawyers being 'more meritorious' in my letter to the CJI was for the limited purpose of ensuring their consideration for elevation by the HC collegiums on equal footing basis and there was no intention whatsoever to cast any aspersion on the lawyers practicing in the different HCs,'' Singh said in a press statement. His clarificatory statement assumes significance as the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) had reacted to the SCBA's letter to the CJI and sought withdrawal of such directions, if any, made by the CJI to HC chief justices.

The DHCBA wrote to the CJI against SCBA's May 31 proposal to consider apex court lawyers for elevation as high court judges, saying the practice would be ''unfair, arbitrary and discriminatory'', and would create resentment among high court lawyers.

The DHCBA had disapproved of Singh's comment, calling it ''not only false and misleading'', but also one that ''undermines the competence and talent of lawyers practicing before the High Courts''.

The SCBA President, in his response, said, ''I sincerely believe that every lawyer practicing in India is a citizen of India and therefore should be fairly considered for elevation on the basis of merit alone, no matter where he/she practices.'' The DHCBA's letter urged the CJI to ''withdraw such directives, if any, issued to the Chief Justices of High Courts'' that the lawyers practicing in the apex court be considered for elevation as the high court judges at SCBA's request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021