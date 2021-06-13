Left Menu

Former Hry CM OP Chautala escapes unhurt in car accident in Gurgaon district

Others involved in the accident too suffered bruises, Sub-Inspector Braham Prakash of the districts Bhudera Police Post said over phone.The accident occurred on the Gurgaon-Badli-Jhajjar road, he said.A spokesperson of Indian National Lok Dal said that Chautala, who is the INLD president, is doing fine.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Sunday escaped unhurt after his SUV met with an accident in Gurgaon district, police said.

The SUV, in which Chautala (86) was travelling, was involved in an accident with another car, a Gurgaon police official said.

''It was a minor collision between the two vehicles. Om Prakash Chautala was sitting in the passenger seat in the front. The SUV's airbags deployed after the accident. Barring a bruise, he had no injuries. Others involved in the accident too suffered bruises,'' Sub-Inspector Braham Prakash of the district's Bhudera Police Post said over phone.

The accident occurred on the Gurgaon-Badli-Jhajjar road, he said.

A spokesperson of Indian National Lok Dal said that Chautala, who is the INLD president, is doing fine.

