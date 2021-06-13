All help to be given to children orphaned by COVID-19, says MP CM

The Madhya Pradesh government was fully committed to taking care of children who had lost their earning parent or had been orphaned due to COVID-19, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

He had recently announced a scheme under which such children would get several benefits, including financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month.

Advertisement

''The state government, along with civil society, will provide education, refuge, food and other needs to orphaned kids. A scheme on this is going to come up shortly. We can't leave such children in the lurch,'' Chouhan said while addressing district crisis management committees online.

A state government official said a scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19 came into effect from May 21 and covers the period from May 1 to June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)