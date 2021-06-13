Left Menu

Andhra Police constable booked on charges of harassing wife for dowry

A case has been registered against a police constable and his mother in Krishna district's Kanchikacherla mandal for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:39 IST
Andhra Police constable booked on charges of harassing wife for dowry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a police constable and his mother in Krishna district's Kanchikacherla mandal for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry. Kanchikacharla Police Sub Inspector Lakshmi told reporters, "The victim whose husband is a constable working at Vatsavai police station gave us a statement that he and his mother beat her in the abdomen area with a bat yesterday evening. She said that they both had been harassing her for additional dowry and two acres of agricultural land. As of now, she is admitted in a hospital and is undergoing treatment."

The couple reside in Keesara village of Kanchiacherla Mandal. "The woman's relatives admitted her to Nandigama government hospital and she was later shifted to Vijayawada government hospital for better treatment. Her condition is stable now", the police official said.

Sub inspector Lakshmi said that a case has been registered under section 498A of IPC and other provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021