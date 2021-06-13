Harassed by financiers, woman ends life in Punjab

A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Mohalla Bhagat Nagar area here over alleged harassment by two financiers demanding return of their money, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday evening.

The victim, Manisha Kumari, had allegedly borrowed Rs 70,000 at an interest rate of 10 per cent per month last year from financiers, Jatinder Kalyan and Mohit Chadha, police said.

Though she had paid back Rs 1 lakh to the financiers, she was still being harassed by them, they said.

Upset over the ill treatment, the woman consumed some poisonous substance at her residence on Saturday.

Kumari was taken to the civil hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital where she breathed her last.

A case has been registered against both the financiers under relevant sections of the IPC, police added.

PTI CORR CHS SRY

