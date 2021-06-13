Left Menu

Harassed by financiers, woman ends life in Punjab

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:42 IST
Harassed by financiers, woman ends life in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Mohalla Bhagat Nagar area here over alleged harassment by two financiers demanding return of their money, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday evening.

The victim, Manisha Kumari, had allegedly borrowed Rs 70,000 at an interest rate of 10 per cent per month last year from financiers, Jatinder Kalyan and Mohit Chadha, police said.

Though she had paid back Rs 1 lakh to the financiers, she was still being harassed by them, they said.

Upset over the ill treatment, the woman consumed some poisonous substance at her residence on Saturday.

Kumari was taken to the civil hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital where she breathed her last.

A case has been registered against both the financiers under relevant sections of the IPC, police added.

PTI CORR CHS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021