Fully vaccinated Assam government employees asked to attend office from June 14

Assam government on Sunday directed all its employees who have fully vaccinated against coronavirus to start attending office from June 14, while following all Covid-19 protocols. This order comes even as the state is under a partial lockdown till June 16.

The curfew time is between 1 pm to 5 am with a total ban on movement of individuals. All shops and commercial establishments close down at 12 noon on all days. The active cases in the state stand at 44645, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The cumulative deaths recorded were 3915, while cumulative recoveries in the state were recorded to be 408770. (ANI)

