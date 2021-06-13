Left Menu

Assam Police foils cattle smuggling attempt, fires in air in self-defence

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:11 IST
Assam Police foils cattle smuggling attempt, fires in air in self-defence
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police resorted to firing in the air after being attacked by a group of cattle smugglers, and rescued 30 bovines from them along the India- Bangladesh border in Dhubri district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Birshing Char (sandbar) bordering Bangladesh when the cattle smugglers were on their way to the neighbouring country through the river route.

Acting on a specific input, two teams of police personnel were sent in as many boats around 8 pm, Dhubri ASP Rosyrani Sarma said.

The teams of police personnel chased the smugglers' boat and signalled them to stop but they tried to escape from the spot.

A boat carrying cattle was intercepted at around 10.40 pm, the additional superintendent of police said.

Sarma said when the police chased the smugglers, the boatman anchored it on the bank of the river and then they attacked the police teams with sharp weapons.

''The police personnel retaliated and were forced to fire about six rounds in the air in self-defence. The smugglers managed to escape from the spot taking the advantage of darkness,'' the officer said.

The ASP said no police personnel was injured in the attack by the smugglers.

''We have rescued 30 bovines from the boat. A case has been registered under the sections of the IPC and a search is on for the cattle smugglers,'' Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021