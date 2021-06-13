France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:17 IST
The G7 group of nations may have its differences with China over issues such as forced labour and human rights, but it is not a club that is hostile to the Asian economic powerhouse, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"China is an economic rival from whom we expect the full respect of (international trade) rules," Macron told a news conference at the end of a summit of G7 leaders in Britain.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
French President Macron pledges support in investigation of ANC leader Dulcie September's assassination
Britain reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases and one death
France's Macron says U.S. spying on European allies is not acceptable