Left Menu

Telangana: Jain community gives rose as token of appreciation to those receiving Covid vaccine shot

In a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Sri Jain Shwetamber Terapanthi Sabha of Secunderabad gave roses to all those who received their Covid-19 vaccine dose at their vaccination drive on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:25 IST
Telangana: Jain community gives rose as token of appreciation to those receiving Covid vaccine shot
Member of Jain community offering rose to a beneficiary of vaccination drive (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Sri Jain Shwetamber Terapanthi Sabha of Secunderabad gave roses to all those who received their Covid-19 vaccine dose at their vaccination drive on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Sri Jain Terapanthi Bhawan, Dileep Daga said, "Each person who comes to the vaccination center to get themselves vaccinated is being heartily invited and is being given a rose flower so that it encourages even more people to get vaccinated".

Daga also mentioned that about 400 vaccine shots have already been administered in their drive and plan to reach a target of 2,000 in total. Telangana reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, 2,261 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's medical bulletin.

The total cases reached 6,03,369 including 5,78,748 total recoveries, 21,137 active cases and 3,484 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021