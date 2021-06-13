China's advanced fighter jets, helicopters rehearse for CPC’s centenary celebrations

Chinese military's advanced warplanes, including stealth fighter jets and newly developed helicopters, conducted rehearsals here for the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1.

China earlier said no military parade will be held to mark the CPC’s 100th year celebrations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rehearsal was held from 9 pm on Saturday to the early hours of Sunday morning in the Tiananmen area in Beijing, in which more than 14,000 people took part, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

A total of four parts were rehearsed, including the warm-up, a grand gathering, and entry and exit, as well as preparations in the event of an emergency.

During the day on Sunday morning, several echelons of PLA warplanes were seen flying through the sky as part of the rehearsal.

They included dozens of helicopters forming a formation representing the number “100,” a J-10 fighter jet formation representing “71,” or July 1, the birthday of the CPC, and formations consisting of five J-20 stealth fighter jets, state-run Global Times reported.

Photos showed that the rehearsal also featured the PLA's latest type of transport helicopter, it said.

