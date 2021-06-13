Left Menu

Biden takes subtle jabs at Trump at end of G7

PTI | Newquay | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:52 IST
Biden takes subtle jabs at Trump at end of G7
President Joe Biden is taking a series of subtle jabs at Donald Trump at the end of the Group of Seven summit, suggesting there was a “genuine sense of enthusiasm” among foreign leaders that the United States was engaged on world issues.

The president is highlighting very fundamental differences with Trump over climate change and national security at a news conference Sunday.

Biden says that he does not view NATO as a “protection racket.” That's a contrast to Trump who said that foreign countries should pay for the presence of the U.S. military abroad. Biden is following the G-7 by attending a NATO summit Monday.

Biden says that climate change is “the existential threat” facing humanity, stressing that Trump did not recognize it as a problem.

