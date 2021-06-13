Left Menu

Two drug peddlers arrested with huge quantity of contraband in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday along with a large quantity of contraband in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents, police said.

Mohammad Alias, a resident of Ari village, was arrested by a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles during checking at Mendhar in Poonch district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Vinod Kumar said.

Alias, a notorious drug peddler, on noticing the joint party tried to escape, but was chased down. Sixty-one packets containing 950 grams of ‘charas’ were recovered from his possession, he said.

In another operation, a police official said truck driver Sanjay Singh, a resident of Suriansar, was arrested after 180 kgs of ‘poppy straw’ was recovered from his vehicle during checking at Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district.

The truck was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar when it was intercepted, the official said.

The officials said both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

PTI TAS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

