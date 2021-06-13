Left Menu

G7 leaders agreed to coordinate China approach much more closely - Canada PM Trudeau

The grouping needed to "stand strong and united" on China and agreed to measures to do that, Trudeau said. "What we really came together clearly to say and put forward today was a need to speak with one voice, a need to coordinate much more closely our working together and our focus," he told a televised news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:23 IST
G7 leaders agreed to coordinate China approach much more closely - Canada PM Trudeau

Group of Seven leaders on Sunday agreed to coordinate their response to the challenges posed by China "much much more closely", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after a summit in Britain.

Trudeau led a G7 discussion of China on Saturday and called for a unified approach, a source said. The grouping needed to "stand strong and united" on China and agreed to measures to do that, Trudeau said.

"What we really came together clearly to say and put forward today was a need to speak with one voice, a need to coordinate much more closely our working together and our focus," he told a televised news conference. One concrete example of G7 action was its offer to help developing nations with an infrastructure plan that could rival Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, he said.

On some issues, such as climate change, the G7 needed to work with China, he said. "There are areas where we need to challenge China directly, for example on human rights. So a firm united position such as the one we established here at the G7 will continue to show our approach based on shared values and respect for international rights is good not just for us but the planet," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021