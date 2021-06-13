Left Menu

It was part of Germany until after the end of World War I.The centennial celebration delayed by the pandemic originally was scheduled for July 2020.

PTI | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:32 IST
Denmark, Germany mark centennial of Danish reunification
The queen of Denmark, Germany's president and other dignitaries from the two countries marked the centennial of Denmark's reunification Sunday, a celebration that was delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19.

Denmark's reunification day is observed to commemorate the events of June 15, 1920, which is when Danish King Christian X ratified a law that brought the South Jutland region back into Denmark. The area had been under German rule for 56 years.

Germans know the area in the Jutland peninsula that Prussia controlled during the 19th century as the North Schleswig region. It was part of Germany until after the end of World War I.

The centennial celebration delayed by the pandemic originally was scheduled for July 2020. On Sunday, Queen Margrethe II and other members of the Danish royal family rose in a horse-drawn carriage in the town of Kolding, traveling in the same place where the queen's grandfather had in 1920.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen later attended a church service with their spouses.

The Danish royal house published photos of the celebrations on its Instagram account.

