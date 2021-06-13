UP ATS arrests 6 suspected arms smugglers

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested six people in Pratapgarh district and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of arms smugglers.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the ATS said it got a tip-off that some members of the gang were to meet arms suppliers from Munger in Bihar. A joint team of the ATS and the district police arrested six members of the gang from Asrahi village in the Lalganj police station area.

The arrested have been identified as Shayal Alam, Sarfaraz Alam and Azad of Munger; Tirupati Nath Verma of Gorakhpur; and Swaleen Ansari and Akhleen Ansari of Pratapgarh.

Two pistols, 300 cartridges and 22 partially built pistols have been recovered from them.

A case has been registered against them at Lalganj police station.

