Assam: CRPF personnel booked for thrashing 3 persons on theft suspicion

An FIR has been registered against personnel of a CRPF camp in Golaghat district of Assam for allegedly beating up three persons, including two minors, suspecting them of stealing a water pump motor which was later found.A police officer said the incident took place on June 3 when the CRPF personnel from the 142 camp at Uriamghat picked up three persons suspecting them of stealing a water pump motor, which was later recovered.The three persons, who are from very poor families, were beaten up the whole night and then handed over to us the next morning.

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:58 IST
A police officer said the incident took place on June 3 when the CRPF personnel from the 142 camp at Uriamghat picked up three persons suspecting them of stealing a water pump motor, which was later recovered.

''The three persons, who are from very poor families, were beaten up the whole night and then handed over to us the next morning. We took them to Sarupathar Civil Hospital for check-up and let them go without registering any case,'' he said.

The three persons were identified as Jaan Gogoi (15), Pabitra Gogoi (16) and Mintu Ahmed (18), the officer said.

However, the trio started complaining of pain after a few days and their parents took them to the hospital again for treatment, he said.

''On June 8, the mother of Mintu Ahmed filed an FIR with the Uriamghat police station mentioning that her son and the two boys were brutally beaten up by the CRPF personnel. We have registered a case and an investigation is underway,'' the officer said.

The CRPF personnel concerned were asked to appear before the police but none of them have come yet, he said.

''We are taking up the case with CRPF officials concerned,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

