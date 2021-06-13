Theft bid at bank comes to light as few bricks of wall found removed

Unidentified persons tried to gain entry into a bank at Kamleshwar near Nagpur city of Maharashtra in a bid to commit theft by removing some bricks of its wall, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the Bank of India branch, they said. “Three bricks of the wall were found removed. However, the thieves fled from the spot without entering the bank,” a police official said. The incident came to light on Saturday morning, he said.

An offence has been registered by Kalmeshwar police in this connection and investigation is on.

